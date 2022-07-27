Shang-Chi director tapped for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

HQ

The Multiverse Saga has been all the talk ever since Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios lifted the curtain on Phases 5 & 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we know about each of the respective upcoming films and series, and likewise when they are hoping to premiere, we're still waiting for cast and crew information for each project.

Despite being years away, we're already starting to hear about the next Avengers outing, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Set to be the penultimate instalment in The Multiverse Saga, we now know who will be taking up the mantle of directing the anticipated movie.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm the project as director, as The Hollywood Reporter states. This comes as Cretton is also said to be producing a Shang-Chi sequel in the future, and also a live-action Wonder Man series.

As for other information relating to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, that remains unknown right now. What we do know is that it will be premiering on May 2, 2025.