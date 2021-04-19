Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shown in new teaser-trailer

It's set to launch on September 3.

Marvel Studios is now re-loading after the pandemic struggles in 2020, and they are now ready to start the new superhero phase, where we can look forward to delayed movies like Black Widow and even new heroes on the screen. One of these is kung-fu master Shang-Chi, who has now received a teaser for his debut film in September. Below you can check out the clip.

The action will revolve around the Ten Rings organisation and how Shang-Chi tackles his past. The Martial Arts adventure is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will premiere in cinemas on September 3.

