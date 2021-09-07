Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has made over $146 million at the box office so far

HQ

The latest movie to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuted on Friday, continuing the next era of the MCU that began with Black Widow. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is that very film, a movie that marked Marvel's first Asian-led superhero flick.

Now that the opening period for the movie is over, we have the box office numbers for Shang-Chi, to get an idea as to how it did during that stretch. Globally, it has amassed $146.2 million between Friday-Monday, which actually fell a little short of Black Widow that netted $158 million over its opening weekend. Granted, Black Widow did take a dual approach that saw it release in theaters and on Disney Plus' Premier Access platform.

As for what Disney's plans are for Shang-Chi's streaming debut, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated (via the BBC) that Shang-Chi will be an "interesting experiment" for the company, as it will only have a 45-day cinema exclusivity period, before being able to hit streamers. There has been no mention as to if Shang-Chi will hit Disney Plus at the end of that 45-day period, but considering Black Widow had a pretty big opening weekend on the service, a factor that led to Scarlett Johansson suing Disney for allegedly breaching her employment contract, we can probably expect the movie to land on the streamer sooner rather than later.

