Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise will be available to watch on Disney+ on November 12

Disney Plus Day is bringing a massive range of new content to the streamer.

Disney has unveiled a batch of new content coming to its streaming service Disney Plus in a few weeks. Coming to celebrate "Disney Plus Day", the streamer will be adding some major movies, a few special looks, and even a few shorts, and they'll all be hitting the service on November 12.

As for what will be coming, Disney has given us a handy list, which includes:


  • Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings

  • Jungle Cruise

  • Home Sweet Home Alone

  • Olaf's Presents

  • Disney and Pixar's Ciao Alberto

  • A new The Simpsons short

  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum - season two

  • A Star Wars special look

  • A Marvel special look

  • And even some other goodies that haven't yet been touched on yet.

Since Jungle Cruise has already been up on the streamer via the Premier Access program, you're probably wondering whether Shang-Chi will also be available through this premium service? Well, you'll be glad to hear that the Marvel movie will be landing straight on Disney Plus as part of this celebratory day, meaning anyone with a subscription can check out the movie as part of the fee you usually pay.

