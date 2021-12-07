Shang-Chi 2 confirmed, made by the same director and writer

HQ

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings got fairly good scores and instantly became a huge hit in both theatres and on Disney+. And if there is one thing that's almost certain, it is that popular movies based on comics always get a sequel.

This one is no different and as revealed by Deadline, we're going to get more Shang-Chi in the future as a sequel is currently being penned by Destin Daniel Cretton (who made the first movie), who also will direct. The Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had this to say about all of this:

"Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started."

