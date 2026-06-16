Shang-Chi 2 still in the works, confirms director Destin Daniel Cretton

After Avengers: Secret Wars, we're expecting a big reset button to be pushed on the MCU. At least, that's how it seems things will go, following the culmination of the Multiverse Saga storyline. That means we've only got a couple of years left potentially to see all of our favourites return, but Shang-Chi fans shouldn't fear, as there's a chance we'll see the ring bearer (not that one) again fairly soon.

In a conversation with Deadline, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed that work is ongoing for a sequel. "We are developing a second one," he said, adding that the original movie was successful enough to greenlight a sequel, but that it succeeded "weirdly" thanks to the COVID pandemic.

Largely, the delay in the sequel apparently comes from COVID-related challenges, according to Cretton. Marvel hasn't shifted plans around Shang-Chi to move him out of the picture, but we're sure they'll be seeing how audiences react to the character when he returns in Avengers: Doomsday to gauge how quickly they've got to get a sequel out.

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu is also pretty busy. Following the film's success, he's worked in a multitude of other big projects, and is currently taking on the Sleeping Dogs movie as another major film.