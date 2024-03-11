Shameik Moore wasn't happy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lost the Oscar

HQ

Shameik Moore, the voice actor for Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse trilogy, was quick to share his disappointment last night when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lost out on the Best Animated Picture Oscar to The Boy and the Heron.

Moore tweeted the word "robbed," which caught him a fair bit of flak online. While a lot of people would agree in any other year Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse should have won, but up against Hayao Miyazaki, there was a clear feeling that The Boy and the Heron was the "right" winner, if such a term can be used.

In any case, in a series of follow-up posts, Moore acknowledged he was a sore loser, and has backed down on his feelings towards getting "robbed" at the Oscars.





Do you agree with Shameik Moore?