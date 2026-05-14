Shakira, Madonna and BTS announces for World Cup final half-time show on July 19

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FIFA has revealed the list of artists that will perform in the half-time show of the World Cup final on July 19 in New York, with a combination of Latin, Korean and American sounds to appeal to a wide demographic: Shakira, BTS and Madonna.

Shakira also performs the official anthem of the 2026 World Cup, Dai Dai, just as she did with the 2010 World Cup anthem, Waka Waka

FIFA previously announced that the halftime show would have the biggest artists in the world, and mentioned Chris Martin from Coldplay... but he won't perform, and instead has been the "curator" of the show, choosing the artists.

Martin and FIFA are working alongside the charity production company FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which will receive one dollar for every ticket sold to education programs for children around the world (they expect to raise 100 million dollars).

This will be the first half-time show in a FIFA World Cup, adopting the habits from the North American leagues such as the Super Bowl. Last year's Club World Cup final also featured a 25-minute show with J Balvin, Doja Cat, and Tems.

There will also be musical performances in the three opening ceremonies for the World Cup, with J Balvin and Alejandro Fernández performing in Mexico and Katy Perry and Anitta in United States.