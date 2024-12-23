Shakespeare comes to Los Santos in the new Grand Theft Hamlet trailer

HQ

Ahead of its US premiere, Grand Theft Hamlet has got a new trailer showing off what you get when you combine Shakespeare and Grand Theft Auto V. Whoever thought to do this combination is likely a mad genius, because according to reviews, somehow it works.

In the trailer, it comes across as if this was an idea made in lockdown by the film's creators, and over time it spawned into something weird and brilliant. It's not exactly a 1x1 remake of Hamlet, and it seems like it's got all the comedy you'd associate with playing GTA V online with friends, too.

This does seem like one of those rare cinematic experiences where it has to be seen to be believed. If you're in the US, you can check out Grand Theft Hamlet on the 17th of January. Otherwise, check to see if your local cinema is running this odd crossover.