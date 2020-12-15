Shakedown Hawaii released for PlayStation 5 today

You're watching Advertisements

Do you remember Shakedown: Hawaii? It was released last year for PC, PlayStation 4, PS Vita and Switch - and was also one of the last games to be released for PlayStation 3, Wii and Wii U with a 2020 launch. Starting today, we can add another format to the list, but this one isn't quite as retro; PlayStation 5.

This version will have it's own set of trophies, and it also has support for the PlayStation 5 controller as well as cross-buy (which means you'll get it for free if you have bought it to PlayStation previously).

Something to look forward to, perhaps?