Shailene Woodley has been cast in the Janis Joplin biopic

HQ

Over the years, we have seen the lives of many great stars turned into films. After the success of the film about Freddie Mercury's life in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, films have been released about our other stars and we have seen the entire lives of Elton John, Elvis, Whitney Houston, and Amy Winehouse made into films.

This time it's one of the greatest female singers of the 1960s whose life is to be made into a film, namely Janis Joplin. Like many of the greats, she was a member of the club you don't want to be in, the so-called 27 Club.

And by that we mean that they died at the age of 27. In the role of Janis Joplin we will see Shailene Woodley who is known for her role in Divergent, Big Little Lies and Sooner or Later I Explode, as per Variety. However, the release date is unknown.