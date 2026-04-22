Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins Clutch Player of the Year: what does it mean?

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, favourite for another MVP Award, the second in a row, was awarded the Clutch Player of the Year, one of the most interesting individual awards in the NBA, and one not entirely evident. Described as the "Most decisive player of the year", the "clutch" in the NBA has a more strict definition: the plays in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or the overtime when the score differential is only within five points.

With that rule, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is objectively the leader in the league, with 175 "clutch points", and 16 baskets to put the Thunder ahead, also a record in the league this season. He outscored opponents by 93 points in clutch situations. In total, Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win 20 of the 27 matches with "clutch" in which he played.

With those statistics, it was clear that 'SGA' would get the award, and he received 484 points (from a maximum of 500 points) in the 100-voters jury, beating Jamal Murray from Denver Nuggets (with 117 points) and Anthony Edwards from Minnesota Timberwolves (with 116 points).

The Clutch Player of the Year, named after the great Jerry West, who inspired the NBA logo and was known as "Mr. Clutch", was added only three years ago, and each year it's gone to a different recipient: De'Aaron Fox (then Sacramento Kings), won in 2023; Stephen Curry for the Warriors won in 2024; and Jalen Brunson from New York Knicks won it in 2025.