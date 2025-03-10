Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overshadows Nikola Jokic in the pursuit for NBA MVP

HQ

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Oklahoma City Thunder is cementing himself as the frontrunner for NBA MVP, and yesterday could have been a pivotal moment in the Canadian's race for the top individual recognition, after overshadowing Serbian star Nikola Jokić from Denver Nuggets last Sunday, in a 127-103 victory.

Oklahoma City Thunder remains the NBA's best team in the Western Conference (53-11), having won two of the three duels against Nuggets (40-22), which have fallen to third place after the incredible rise of Los Angeles Lakers (40-22). Compared to Thunder, only Cleveland Cavaliers in the East Conference have a better track record (54-10).

On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and became the second player in the last 40 years to score 30+ points in 40+ games over 3 consecutive seasons, joining Michael Jordan. Shai is also the league's top scorer, with an average of 32.8 points per match.

Jokić, which one match prior scored 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists, an all-time high in NBA, scored 24 points. His team fell, and so were his chances of winning a fourth MVP title, with Shai currently at the top of all bets for winning his first MVP award at 26.