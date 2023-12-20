Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Tekken 8

Shaheen wants revenge in Tekken 8 gameplay trailer

It's time for The Desert Falcon to show what he can do.

HQ

We're just five weeks away from the launch of Tekken 8, so Bandai Namco has shown us what most of the fighters will offer on the 26th of January. Now it's time to cross another one off the list.

Today's Tekken 8 gameplay trailer gives us a detailed look at Shaheen's make-over and his new attacks, while also making it clear he still wants his revenge. He's unfortunately not part of the demo PlayStation 5 players are able to enjoy right now before PC and Xbox Series owners join in tomorrow, but I'm guessing this footage will tempt some of you to try him out in the finished game next month.

HQ

