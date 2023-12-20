Shaheen wants revenge in Tekken 8 gameplay trailer

HQ

We're just five weeks away from the launch of Tekken 8, so Bandai Namco has shown us what most of the fighters will offer on the 26th of January. Now it's time to cross another one off the list.

Today's Tekken 8 gameplay trailer gives us a detailed look at Shaheen's make-over and his new attacks, while also making it clear he still wants his revenge. He's unfortunately not part of the demo PlayStation 5 players are able to enjoy right now before PC and Xbox Series owners join in tomorrow, but I'm guessing this footage will tempt some of you to try him out in the finished game next month.