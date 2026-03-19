Shaggy, Velma, and Fred have been cast for Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series

We've been eagerly following the development of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo, including recently covering the news that McKenna Grace is joining the project as Daphne Blake. Now, we can build on this by touching on the cast for the rest of Mystery Inc., as Velma, Fred, and Shaggy have been locked down.

Serving alongside Grace's Daphne will be Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers. This leaves just one final core cast member to arrange, the titular Scooby-Doo. It's unclear whether this will be a live-action dog with animated elements or a completely CG dog, but either way, we'll hopefully have an answer on this point in the near future.

This live-action Scooby-Doo series has yet to commence filming, so don't expect to see it making its arrival until sometime in 2027 at the earliest.