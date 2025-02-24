Shadowveil: Legend of The Five Rings Steam Next Fest Preview: A Gateway Drug to a Sprawling Fantasy World

As an avid tabletop RPG player, I've known about Legend of the Five Rings for a few years now, but have yet to throw myself into the game and its world. Luckily, developer Palindrome Interactive has created a great introduction through the setting with Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings.

Instead of focusing on all the politicking and overwhelming you with names, locations, relationships and more, Shadowveil focuses on a pair of siblings that are tasked with defending the realm from the dark creatures that lurk beyond the Shadowveil. The game is equal parts strategy, auto-battler, roguelike, RPG, and card-battler. It in part may feel like I'm just hitting as many buzzwords as possible when describing this game, but to Palindrome's credit, when you're playing Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings, it doesn't feel as if the game has been designed to try and fill out a checklist of genres. Instead, it comes across as unique and refreshing, feeling as though the developer has plucked the finest features of each of its inspirations without deciding to make something that can be more easily described through the lens of another game.

Hades, The Banner Saga, X-COM, you can liken Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings to all of these and more, and yet to say the game is nothing more than these comparisons would be doing it a serious disservice. In the two chapters I've played of the game already, there is a great amount of depth, especially in the gameplay, which is bolstered massively by the combination of genres.

Essentially, each hex-based map will have a series of enemies for you to fight. You'll place down your troops in your spawn location, give them abilities, and then let the battle commence. Depending on where you place your troops, as well as the powers you give them, the battle will or won't go in your favour. From the strategy involved in strengthening your characters, as well as the positions you put them in, you get a double layer of tactical thinking which really helps the formula become addictive fast. Also, you get multiple units to fight with, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, along with enemy variety that can catch you off guard just as you think you've got a winning strategy down.

This is an ad:

One moment you're carving through goblins with ease, and the next you're wondering if you accidentally upped the difficulty as a few spirits start to wreck your little expeditionary force. While these sudden difficulty spikes may seem unfair, they don't hurt too bad even if you end up losing a run, as back at your starting point, you've got a Watchtower to repair and grow, adding yet another sample of a genre into this game. In the time we got with the preview, we couldn't see how deep the base-building mechanics go, but they seem to offer a nice hub, in a similar vein to Hades, where you can get story elements as well as some side quests to complete on a run each time you come back.

Visually, Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings is a treat. As well as the stylish maps, I have to point out the character models and their movements on the battlefield. They feel like pieces on a game board, moving at a slow rate, which really marks each strike and step. The style of the portraits of the characters is also well-detailed, and the voice acting is a nice treat to the ears too when this game could have gone on without it. The characters you play also draw you in to the wider story wel, and you can choose from the more tactile Sukune or the brash O-Ushi. You pick one at the start and your playthrough will differ depending on who you've got leading your party. This doesn't effect the overall ending, we've been told, just the path to your destination.

For someone like myself, who has an interest in Legend of the Five Rings but has never been able to get stuck into the setting, there's also a large codex for you to learn about your Crab Clan, the other Clans, the monsters, lore, and more. It's yet another example of what becomes clear after even the first couple of runs in Shadowveil, which is how much care has been put in to make this game feel like both a worthwhile introduction to Legend of the Five Rings and a strong tactical battler in its own right. If you're looking for something to play during Steam Next Fest, the demo is available right now.

This is an ad: