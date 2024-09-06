Shadowveil: Legend of The Five Rings Hands-On Preview: A deckbuilder with a feudal Japanese flair

HQ

At Gamescom 2024, we had the chance to speak with the developers and play Shadowveil: Legend of The Five Rings, a game that combines strategy elements and deck-building mechanics set in the fascinating universe of Legend of the Five Rings. If you're a fan of games like Teamfight Tactics or Slay the Spire, this title is right up your alley.

In Shadowveil, players take on the role of a commander from the Crab Clan, tasked with leading expeditions beyond the Carpenter's Wall to confront hordes of monsters, demons, and undead that inhabit the Shadowlands. The story unfolds in the rich universe of Rokugan, inspired by feudal Japan and other Asian cultures, where samurai clans, sorcerers, and courtiers compete both on the battlefield and in the Imperial Court.

The game is presented as a strategic roguelite, where each run is a unique expedition into the Shadowlands. As a commander, your job is to recruit characters, plan every move, and decide how to fight. Every decision significantly impacts the outcome of the expedition, similar to deck-building games like Slay the Spire, where strategic choices determine your success.

Although this isn't a multiplayer game, you are not alone; you must form and lead a party of samurai, each with unique abilities that are enhanced through the cards you acquire throughout the game. These cards, representing skills, powers, and upgrades, can be combined to create powerful synergies, allowing you to face the ever-increasing challenges of the Shadowlands. Each game session offers a dynamic and challenging experience where strategy and careful planning are key to success.

One of the standout features of Shadowveil is how it balances strategic decision-making with simplicity in party management. As a commander, your focus is on the big decisions, not on micromanaging every move of your units. This structure is reminiscent of Teamfight Tactics, where the initial setup and placement of your team are crucial, but once the battle begins, the units act autonomously.

The game mechanics allow for smooth and accessible gameplay, ideal for those who prefer a strategic experience without the need to constantly tweak and control every detail.

The game's narrative is driven by the growing threat of the Shadowlands, a corrupted wasteland full of dangers lurking beyond the Carpenter's Wall. As a player, you will feel the constant pressure to strengthen your troops, improve your skills, and adapt to the challenges that arise. This sense of imminent danger and the need for continuous improvement reminds players of the importance of each strategic decision, especially in a roguelite environment where every run could be your last.

Shadowveil also stands out for its high replayability. Each expedition allows you to gain experience and unlock new cards and abilities to help in future incursions. This cycle of playing, improving, and trying again creates an addictive loop that keeps players coming back for more.

Returning to camp after each expedition, you can heal your troops, train them, and unlock new cards in preparation for the next adventure. This aspect of the game offers a sense of progression and achievement, which is crucial for maintaining long-term interest. However, if you die, you have to start all over again.

Shadowveil: Legend of The Five Rings offers an exciting blend of deck-building and tactical strategy in a rich, detailed world. If you love the idea of commanding a group of samurai in strategic battles, making impactful decisions, and discovering new card combinations to defeat your enemies, this game has a lot to offer. Much like Teamfight Tactics, it focuses on strategy and planning but with a unique twist that gives it its own identity.