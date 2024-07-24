Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will launch on the 31st of October

Last year, Grasshopper Manufacture revealed a remaster of the classic shooter, Shadows of the Damned. We knew that Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remaster would be launching at some point this year, but now we have a firm date.

According to the trailer you can check out below, Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will launch on Halloween this year, the 31st of October. It'll feature new and improved visuals, 4K support, a New Game Plus mode, and more.

The game is also available to pre-order now, and is coming to every modern platform under the sun, including PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.