Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will debut next year

If you missed Grasshopper Manufacture's action hit Shadows of the Damned when it first came out more than 10 years ago, you'll get another chance next year. The game will be brought back from the dead in the form of a brand new remaster called Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered.

According to advance information on the game's website, it is planned to be released for both PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, with a first demo available to test for those attending PAX East. However, it won't arrive until next year and exactly what improvements we can expect is still unclear.

Will you give Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered a chance?