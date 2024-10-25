Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered

HQ

In 2011, a crazy, crazy game was released. Behind the game were three of the biggest names in the Japanese gaming industry, namely Goichi "Suda51" Suda, Shinji Mikami, and Akira Yamaoka. Suda is the one with the most twisted brain of the three, as he is responsible for quirky games like No More Heroes, Killer 7, and Lollipop Chainsaw, while Shinji Mikami has made games with a broader appeal such as Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, and Devil May Cry. Akira Yamaoka is the musician on the team and he has been responsible for almost all the soundtracks for the Silent Hill games, but also for Lollipop Chainsaw, and the Persona 4: Dancing All Night rhythm/dance game spin-off.

The crazy game is, as you may have already guessed, Shadows of the Damned, an action game that on paper shouldn't work - but it does. It was even originally published by Electronic Arts, who at the time were clearly not afraid to step outside their comfort zone. You always take a chance with games involving Suda51, because it can go off in unexpected directions - and it does in Shadows of the Damned.

This is a third-person action game and the developers from Japanese Grasshopper Manufacture (led by Suda51) describe the game as a "Hell-traversing road movie action-adventure game set in a super-eccentric Hell + rock & roll-themed world" - it's a long and convoluted description, but I can't describe it any other way myself.

You take on the role of Mexican Garcia Hotspur, a demon hunter of the most tasteless kind, wearing a purple leather jacket and a belt buckle that reads "Kill Me", who doesn't shy away from blowing the heads and various limbs off all kinds of demons and monsters while shouting penis jokes at them at the same time.

It all starts off a little sad when Garcia finds his girlfriend Paula hanged in their bedroom and before he knows it, the room is filled with monsters and the ruler of hell, the six-eyed ugly Fleming, drags her down into hell to make her his mistress. Of course, the hot-blooded Garcia is having none of it, so he sets out to bring the love of his life back to life and finish Fleming off.

With him in search of his missing girlfriend, Garcia has a flaming skull on a stick, which, quite typically for this game, is called Johnson. So... With his Johnson in hand, Garcia Hotspur goes to hell and back to free his girlfriend from Fleming's creepy embrace.

Johnson isn't just an awkward sidekick, as he has a very central role in the game. Johnson can become three different weapons at any given time; a semi-automatic revolver, a machine gun and a shot gun. Now three, on paper quite traditional, weapons may not sound like much, but like everything else in Shadows of the Damned, nothing is as it used to be, so these are no ordinary weapons.

A good example of these weapons, and of the game's general cheesy boyish humour, is that the revolver is called the Boner and when upgraded during the game, it will be called The Hot Boner and The Big Boner - the latter of which has an entire minigame built around it in something akin to an erotic version of Las Vegas. You have to be prepared for that kind of thing. The other two weapons are just as inventive, and even though there are only three weapons in the game, their upgrades are so extensive that they almost feel like new weapons every time they are upgraded - and they do so quite often.

Time has not been kind to Shadows of the Damned. The weapons still feel good, but the rest of the game feels stiff and clunky and the camera can be a bit dodgy at times. The good light/dark mechanics, however, still keep parts of the gameplay fresh to this day. Parts of Hell, which is where the game takes place, are shrouded in a dark fog where you shouldn't stay longer than necessary. Garcia's energy meter constantly drops when in the fog and the demons are also invulnerable in there, so it's pure survival when you're enveloped in the fog. However, it is occasionally necessary to move into the fog as certain doors can only be opened by interacting with certain switches that can only be activated from inside.

However, the fog can be cleared by shooting a concentrated ball of light onto a goat's head, which often hangs somewhere inside the fog (typical Suda51 logic) or activating some firework machines that clear the fog for a short period of time. This light/dark mechanic means more to the game than it might first appear, as it adds a layer of strategy to an otherwise relatively simple shooter that in some places is so over-the-top that it almost becomes ridiculous and downright absurd, but that's to be expected from a Suda51 game.

Because when he's involved, things just aren't what you expect - you don't find keys to locked doors, for example, but instead eyes, brains or strawberries that you have to stuff into the mouth of a crying baby face hanging on the locked doors to unlock them. Checkpoints are bats that drop glowing droppings when the checkpoint is activated and the game's merchant is a three-metre tall mix of human and monster that regurgitates the items you buy from him. Throughout the game, you move through twisted villages, strange libraries, magical mazes and something akin to a Monty Python-esque shoot'em-up. Yes, there's a lot of bells and whistles.

The graphics have their own unique style, there's plenty of violence, naked ladies and phallic symbols all around and it's not a pretty game - nor was it when it was released back in 2011. As this is a remaster and not a remake, it's pretty much the original graphics we get here, blown up to 4K and aiming for 60fps, but it's not always reaching that goal.

One of the game's strongest points is the excellent soundtrack. Akira Yamaoka's soundtrack consists of a wide range of weird, wacky, and also excellent tracks across a variety of genres that fit the game perfectly and help to emphasise the game's unique style. The voice acting is also excellent, with Steve Blum (Star Wars Rebels, God of War, Call of Duty) as Garcia and Greg Ellis (Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek) as Johnson leading the way. Paul Mercier (God of War, Resident Evil, The Lord of the Rings) as Fleming and Julianne Buescher (Star Trek, Silicon Valley) as Garcia's girlfriend Paula.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is a great remaster at a great price, as it costs under £20. The graphics are blown up to 4K, four new outfits for Garcia are included and this remaster also has a New Game+ mode. You could have wished for a more thorough remaster and the game hasn't improved with age, and it was created by a man with a very twisted brain, so it's far from being for everyone.

The gameplay stays just barely afloat thanks to the light/dark mechanics that add a layer of strategy, but the almost infantile style may be too much for some. However, as with most remasters, this remaster is probably aimed primarily at those who remember the original with great fondness - and they get what they expect.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered is a remaster of one of the craziest games ever made and the fact that it's potentially reaching out to new gamers who will get an experience they've never had before can only be a positive thing - and as I said, it's priced very reasonably.

If you want to try something new on the gaming front and don't care about beautiful graphics and Ray-Tracing, then you should try Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered - I dare you.