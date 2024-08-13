English
Shadows of Doubt

Shadows of Doubt is leaving Early Access next month

The game is coming to consoles as well as PC.

The detective game Shadows of Doubt was released as an Early Access project on Steam in April last year. Now it's time for a full launch as the game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 26th.

Fireshine Games' creation has pixelated graphics where you will have to solve various cases and meet more or less shady characters. You can check out a trailer below.

Shadows of Doubt

