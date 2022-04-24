Cookies

Shadowrun Trilogy

Shadowrun Trilogy: Console Edition announced

It's coming this June.

Fans of Shadowrun just got another reason to look forward to this summer, as a Console Edition of Shadowrun Trilogy has now been announced. It includes the full package of Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut and Shadowrun: Hong Kong with all released DLC and an interface suited for consoles.

This means epic cyberpunk adventures galore, and we've got a taste of things to come in the first trailer, which you can check out below. Shadowrun Trilogy is developed by Harebrained Schemes and is already available for Steam, with the console editions coming on June 21 for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ
Shadowrun Trilogy

