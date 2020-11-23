English
Follow us
news
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Shadowlands is coming today/tomorrow to World of Warcraft

It's the MMO's eighth expansion in 17 years.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Initially scheduled for September, Shadowlands was postponed to November 23, which as you may know is today! Well, while the expansion is indeed coming today in some countries, in others, it's actually tomorrow, as you can see in the official release times below:


  • 04:00pm PT

  • 00:00am GMT

  • 01:00am CET

In any case, Shadowlands will allow players to evolve from 50 to 60, through a new area that serves as Azeroth's afterlife. This is divided into four Covenants that collect the various types of dead souls (heroic, greedy, warriors, given to nature), although there is a special fifth place, the Maw, destined for the worst of the worst.

We will be sharing our first impressions before the end of the week.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy