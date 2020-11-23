Shadowlands is coming today/tomorrow to World of Warcraft

You're watching Advertisements

Initially scheduled for September, Shadowlands was postponed to November 23, which as you may know is today! Well, while the expansion is indeed coming today in some countries, in others, it's actually tomorrow, as you can see in the official release times below:



04:00pm PT



00:00am GMT



01:00am CET



In any case, Shadowlands will allow players to evolve from 50 to 60, through a new area that serves as Azeroth's afterlife. This is divided into four Covenants that collect the various types of dead souls (heroic, greedy, warriors, given to nature), although there is a special fifth place, the Maw, destined for the worst of the worst.

We will be sharing our first impressions before the end of the week.