Shadowgate sequel is already a success on Kickstarter

And hit two of its stretch goals already.

The 80s role-playing game Shadowgate was a big hit for the NES, but never got a proper sequel. Now the same people who did the original wish to change this with a new Kickstarter for Beyond Shadowgate. The team needed $25,000, and has already reached three times as much, which means two stretch goals are unlocked.

Beyond Shadowgate will be four times the size of its predecessor and is being released on Steam. There's also a demo available to download on the Kickstarter page if you want to try out the introduction to the game.

Beyond Shadowgate tries to emulate and honour its predecessor in every way, and although it's currently only announced for PC, we can always hope and wish that it comes to consoles too. If you really want to treat yourself, there's also an edition including a NES cassette (for display purposes).

Did you play the original and does Beyond Shadowgate look like something for you?



