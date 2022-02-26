Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on PlayStation Now at launch

HQ

With the launch of Shadow Warrior 3 only a few days out, it has been revealed in a new PlayStation Blog post that the game will officially be launching as part of the PlayStation Now service.

Mentioned in an article that shares a bunch of gameplay for the Flying Wild Hog-developed title, it's noted that on March 1, PS Now subscribers will be able to dive into the action game to check out its hectic combat for themselves.

This signals what seems to show the service getting even Game Pass-like, amid the rumours of both PS Now and PS Plus set to be receiving a new combined subscription plan, as is an option with Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass today.

As for the new gameplay that was shared alongside this announcement, you can check out the new video below.