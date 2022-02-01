Shadow Warrior 3 to launch in March

HQ

After the leak a few weeks ago that revealed what seemed to be the official release date for Shadow Warrior 3, Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog has now provided an update and announced when the game will be launching.

Revealed in a new trailer that pokes fun at the "marketing suits", the genre, and what Shadow Warrior 3 will offer, it's mentioned that the game will be coming on March 1 for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

If you haven't checked out the release date trailer, we recommend giving it a watch, as it is one of the more humorous trailers we've seen as of late.