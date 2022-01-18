Shadow Warrior 3 to be released on March 1

HQ

We're used to either PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store leaking yet to be revealed information about video games, but we are not quite as used to see them both do it. Without any proper announcement, both stores (PlayStation and Xbox) have now been updated with the release date of Shadow Warrior 3.

It turns out it will be released on March 1, and you can pre-order it for some extra goodies (like digital copies of Shadow Warrior 1 and 2). The developer, Flying Wild Hog promises "a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system" - and that's pretty much what we were hoping for.

We assume a proper announcement will arrive later today, hopefully with a brand new trailer to go with it as well.