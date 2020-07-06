Shadow Warrior 3 revealed with new teaser trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Here's hoping that three isn't a crowd when the good folks over at Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog return with Shadow Warrior 3, the Wang-tastic third entry in the violent shooter series.

The story sounds suitably bonkers with everyone's favourite smart-mouthed anti-hero, Lo Wang, on hand to deal with a magic dragon. Along the way, he'll need "the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands." Sounds about right. Of course, we can also expect lots of slicing and dicing from a first-person perspective.

That said, we don't know a huge amount about how the game will expand on the underrated originals, but we'll find out more during Devolver Direct on July 11. Presumably, that's when we'll find out where and when the game is heading (although we're reasonably confident, given the heritage of the series, that this one is heading to PC).

In the meantime, there's always the teaser trailer that I've casually just left lying around for you to watch.