At the start of its E3 showcase, indie game publisher Devolver Digital confirmed that the first-person shooter Shadow Warrior 3 will be released to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2021. The exact launch date is still to be announced though.

Developed by Flying Wild Hog, Shadow Warrior 3 features fast-paced gunfights, dynamic arenas, and some really crazy action with a lot of gore scenes and violence - all of these can be seen in the newly released gameplay trailer below: