Shadow Warrior 3 has been pushed back to 2022

HQ

Back in June during E3, we got a new gameplay trailer for the action title Shadow Warrior 3, along with an announcement for its release window of 2021. For the past few months, we never received a concrete date. As we approach the end of the year, we finally got some updates - unfortunately, not the good news we hoped to hear.

Developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital have announced that Shadow Warrior 3 has been postponed to 2022 because "it needs a bit more time to sharpen its blades". However, we got an official delay trailer, and we were told to "stay tuned" for more information in regard to the new launch date of the game. Well, hopefully sooner than later.

Check the video below.