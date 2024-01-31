Shadow to bring his signature badass flair to Sonic Generations remaster

Rumours started to swirl ahead of the official announcement of the ongoing PlayStation State of Play broadcast that it would see a Sonic Generations remaster making an appearance. Well, early on through the show, it was just confirmed that the platformer is getting a remaster of sorts, one that brings additional content framed around everyone's favourite badass black and red hedgehog.

Known as Sonic X Shadow Generations, this game is seemingly an updated version of the platformer from 2011, except on top of featuring the performance upgrades and improvements that come with tailoring the game for PS4 and PS5 (the original debuted on PS3), it will also include a batch of content related to Shadow the Hedgehog.

You'll be able to head out on an adventure using Shadow where he smashes and generally does badass things. By the looks of it, this won't stretch to using guns and explosives like the Shadow the Hedgehog game offered up, but a darker and more mature tone does seem to be presented.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will launch sometime this autumn on PS4 and PS5. You can catch the announcement trailer below.