Shadow the Hedgehog gets new Lego set

Lego is no stranger to allowing its consumers to create the heads of beloved characters. Marvel superheroes and Star Wars legends can be created with hundreds of tiny little Lego pieces to proudly display on a shelf or desk.

Now, thanks to a post from The Hollywood Reporter, we have news of a new Lego bust that you will soon be able to make. This set is aimed at older fans or adult builders, as it's got a lot of tiny pieces and isn't really expected to be played with. It's just Shadow's head on top of a plastic stand, with a few gold rings chucked in.

Still, for the Sonic fan out there, this might be a bit of memorabilia worth opening your wallet for. There's no word on price or release dates yet, but keep your eyes peeled as we wait for more news on this set.

