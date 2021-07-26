Shadow of the Tomb Raider now supports 4K and 60fps on PS5

It seems like Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal has released a surprise update for Shadow of the Tomb Raider that not only adds 4K and 60fps support on PS5, but also now officially mentions that the game is "Optimised for Xbox Series X/S" on the Xbox Store.

First reported on by Eurogamer, neither Square or Eidos-Montreal has announced the update, bar a very brief statement in the 2.01 update notes that says, "Support for 4K at high frame-rate on PlayStation 5 in high resolution mode."

Considering Shadow of the Tomb Raider released back in 2018, it's great to see that Eidos-Montreal are still supporting the game, even if it's only in a minor sense.