Shadow of the Road shows the mysterious realm of Ne-no-kuni in new trailer

At the Galaxies Showcase, Another Angle Games and Owlcat Games showed off another snippet from the upcoming CRPG Shadow of the Road. In this trailer we see our party perform a dangerous ritual to travel to the realm of Ne-no-kuni.

There, they face deadly spirits and an environment far removed from any they've seen before. After a brief combat encounter, the trailer ends, just giving us enough of a tease to still have us wanting more. Shadow of the Road didn't confirm a release date with this latest trailer, but the game is available to wishlist now.

Taking place in Japan in the year 1868, Shadow of the Road shows the clash of tradition and technology that defined 19th century Japan, as well as mixing in more fantastical elements such as yokai and the spirit realm we saw in the most recent trailer. You'll forge your own path through this land of change, alongside a party you'll connect with over the course of the game.