Shadow of the Road confirms 2026 launch window in new trailer

HQ

Another Angle Games and Owlcat Games' upcoming CRPG Shadow of the Road now has a release window. Prior to the reveal of its new trailer, in which we see the world from the perspective of the East Nippon Company, Shadow of the Road simply had a TBA on its release date. That's still the case on its Steam page, but via the trailer, we see it's aiming for a 2026 launch.

The trailer shows us the threat of the East Nippon Company. A powerful force that once promised peace, prosperity, and technological advancement now proves only to be a blight on the land. One that we'll likely have to stop over the course of the game.

The trailer ends by saying Nippon will fall, but we imagine that's if we don't have anything to say about it.