Shadow of the Erdtree's 10 Remembrance bosses (and a secret guest) ranked

When Elden Ring was released, we ranked the game's six legacy dungeons, and the plan was to make a simple sequel to mark the release of Shadow of the Earth Tree. However, it turns out that the expansion blurs the boundaries between dungeons and the open world more than the main game, offering only two classic legacy dungeons. Not the best basis for a good old-fashioned ranking. So we've changed the plan and present our ranking of the game's 10 remembrance bosses and one extra we couldn't resist including. We're not afraid to reveal that the list includes some fantastic battles, but also some blatant failures. And of course, we hope you'll contribute in the comments section.

The method for the ranking is simple: We assign a grade to each boss and add them together. In the event of a tie, we have, like the adults we are, calmly found a winner.

And with that out of the way, we start the ranking with an unrivalled bottom.

11. Commander Gaius

Troels:

I love verticality in FromSoftware games, and just as it was a pleasure to find my way to the deepest area of The Land of Shadows, Abyssal Woods, it was also a pleasure to figure out how to get to the top of Shadow Keep. The path leads through a flooded district and the library-like Specimen Storehouse, using everything from petrified monsters to flimsy planks and lifts to reach the top. Naturally, a boss fight awaits up here, but what greets you in an otherwise beautiful area is one of the most frustrating boss fights in the entire Elden Ring experience. A war general instantly charges towards you on the back of a wild boar and starts the fight with a seemingly impossible to avoid attack, reminiscent of Dark Souls 2's infamous hitboxes. The open arena encourages combat on horseback, but when Gaius kills Torrent in a single blow and your Tarnished lies paralysed on the ground, this strategy seems completely suboptimal. But even without Torrent, you sigh loudly as you try to avoid the boar's poorly telegraphed attacks with tusks and hind legs. Gaius is an oversight, Miyazaki.

Troels: 3/10

Ketil: 2/10

Total: 5/20

10. Promised Consort Radahn

Troels:

The idea of fighting a 'prime' Radahn is something I'm all for, as Radahn is one of my favourite characters from the main game. But I don't feel like the expansion does enough narratively to build up to his resurrection, so it feels quite random when he suddenly appears in front of you as the final boss. Also, in terms of lore, it's hard to fathom why he and Miquella seem so close, considering that Malenia, Miquella's sister, was Radahn's archenemy.

And then, of course, there's the fight itself. The first stage is okay, although I hate how he shoots at you like a projectile as soon as you set foot in the arena. But it's in the second phase where it all goes wrong in my opinion: a non-stop, poorly telegraphed barrage of attacks with huge range, damage and splash damage. Last bosses can be difficult, but it's simply no fun to have a split second to counter-attack for every ten deadly attacks the boss throws at you.

Troels: 5/10

Ketil: 5/10

Total: 10/20

9. Scadutree Avatar

Ketil:

From what I can read around the web, my experience with Scadutree Avatar is more positive than most. Sure, I realise that the three stages are a bit too similar, but I really enjoyed learning the big sunflower's moveset and slowly but surely crushing it. Many of its attacks are telegraphed well in advance, which my almost 40-year-old hands appreciate. The wall of thorns in particular was a pleasure to avoid left or right. As always with big enemies in a FromSoftware game, the camera is a bit of a pain at times and the design of the flower isn't among the DLC's best, but I can't escape the fact that it was one of the battles I enjoyed most in my time with Shadow of the Erdtree.

Ketil: 7/10

Troels: 5/10

Total: 12/20

8. Romina, Saint of the Bud

Ketil:

Romina is, in my opinion, a slightly out of place boss that doesn't quite get the treatment her placement warrants. As one of the few mandatory bosses in the expansion - and the penultimate one at that - she should be a serious challenge, especially since she guards the key to the game's final area. Instead, the fight against this woman/scorpion hybrid is an entertaining but also surprisingly manageable affair that needs to be set up well with one of the developer's atmospheric cutscenes. The prelude is also a little clumsy, with the way the environment abruptly changes character to the Scarlet Rot theme that suits Romina. FromSoftware tends to be sharper in their world building. Anyway, Romina is still a fun opponent with her mix of Scarlet Rot and physical attacks creating a fun variety, and the former isn't as devastating as in some other games, which I actually consider a plus.

Ketil: 6/10

Troels: 7/10

Total: 12/20

7. Putrescent Knight

Ketil:

Stumbling upon Stone Coffin Fissure was one of the greatest Siofra moments I had in my time with Shadow of the Erdtree. And there's just something special about a boss that so punctuates a great discovery like this. That said, I would have liked a slightly better introduction of Putrescent Knight, although there's also something cool about the way it storms onto the scene. The character design itself has a nice Bloodborne flavour, and although Putrescent Knight is aggressive, it's manageable. And the lore rewards are definitely on the better end.

Ketil: 7/10

Troels: 6/10

Total: 13/20

6. Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Troels:

The longer side mission, which begins with a creepy priest in the gothic Cathedral of Manus Metyr and leads you to the atmospheric but unfortunately rather empty Finger Ruins, is one long reminder of how good FromSoftware is at cosmic horror. The fact that the third and final Finger Ruin is hidden under the cathedral is a wonderful twist, and the boss waiting here is certainly no disappointment. This cosmic freak is visually a highlight among the expansion's other bosses, and despite its repulsive appearance, I think there's something strangely clumsy and almost cute about it? Similar to the boss Rom the Vacuous Spider in Bloodborne. The fight against Metyr is one of the more manageable ones in the expansion, as it's one of the only ones where you can fight at a distance and catch your breath between attacks. The unique arena in which the battle takes place is also to be commended.

Ketil: 7/10

Troels: 7/10

Total: 14/20

5. Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Troels:

As the expansion's first big boss, this oriental lion is truly an ominous indication of what's to come. With a feverish and varied moveset consisting of bites, kicks, claws, smoke, ice and thunder, the fight can't help but feel like a strange dance. This feeling is also supported by a unique and surprisingly catchy soundtrack that doesn't just consist of the church choir and organ that FromSoftware is usually a little too fond of. The boss dungeon, Belurat, Tower Settlement is more than acceptable, but unfortunately doesn't have the same intricate design as the expansion's other legacy dungeon, Shadow Keep.

Troels: 8/10

Ketil: 7/10

Total: 15/20

4. Bayle

Ketil:

I love everything about Bayle. The lore built up through the wonderful Igon and the dragon priest, the way Jagged Peak menacingly forms the backdrop for countless scenes throughout the expansion, and finally the epic journey to the top of the peak. Dragons tend to be among the enemies that I don't really think work optimally in FromSoftware games, and Bayle also has some of the usual problems, such as a clunky camera and slightly illogical hitboxes, but I like its moveset, and it's one of the bosses where it feels natural to get some help from my Mimic and of course the aforementioned Igon. After all, I'm up against the meanest and toughest dragon in the universe.

Ketil: 8/10

Troels: 8/10

Total: 16/20

3. Messmer, the Impaler

Ketil:

Messmer is Shadow of the Earthtree's poster boy and many people's absolute favourite. And Marika's black sheep is one of the highlights of the expansion. He brings the best legacy dungeon to a close, and his creepy yet tragic demeanour is the stuff that the best FromSoftware bosses are made of. At the same time, the progression of the duel, as Messmer becomes increasingly desperate, makes it a narratively engaging affair. Difficulty-wise, the Impaler balances on a knife edge and borders on being a bit too chaotic for someone with my skills and patience, so there were other bosses I enjoyed fighting more.

Ketil: 8/10

Troels: 9/10

Total: 17/20

2. Rellana

Troels:

Like Midra and to some extent Messmer, I find Rellana to be a challenging but fair 1v1 of the highest calibre. This towering sister of the main game's Rennala is part knight, part mage, and it's a pleasure to dodge her projectiles and then fight her sword to sword. It could be argued that she goes a bit too far in the second stage with her Pontiff Sulyvahn-inspired swords and moon magic, but I actually found it a fun challenge to avoid the falling moons by jumping. Had Rellana's dungeon Castle Ensis been a longer and slightly more engaging one, I wouldn't have hesitated to give her top marks.

Troels: 9/10

Ketil: 8/10

Total: 17/20

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Ketil:

Midra is my personal favourite among Shadow of the Earth Tree's bosses. On all parameters, it hits the mark for me. The journey towards him is through the eerie Abyssal Woods, which is one of my favourite areas in the game in terms of atmosphere. At the end of the forest, Midra's Manse almost sneaks into the picture. A compact mini dungeon that sets Midra up with lore from an npc and various items, showcasing FromSoftware's cryptic storytelling at its best. Midra is then introduced through a slightly grotesque cutscene that shows how wonderfully disgusting FromSoftware can be. And the fight itself? Well, thankfully, it doesn't disappoint either. Midra is tough. He hits hard and the timing of his punches can be hard to get a handle on. But he feels manageable, and his form, which falls somewhere between human and monster, invites a one-on-one duel.

Ketil: 9/10

Troels: 9/10

Total: 18/20