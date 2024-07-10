Shadow of the Erdtree made Elden Ring sales figures jump by nearly 500% in the UK

HQ

A massive expansion boosted the sales of the game you need to own in order to play it? Who would've thunk it? Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is being hailed as one of the best expansions of all-time, and so it's no surprise we've seen a sales boost in the base game as well.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, Elden Ring's sales figures rose by 19 places in the UK, putting it at number 4 for the month of June. This accounted as a rise of 467%, which is incredibly impressive.

Of course, you need to do more than just own Elden Ring and its DLC to get into the Shadow Cursed Lands, but as many more gamers now ready themselves to face the Lands Between, you might want to hop into a summoning pool to give them a hand every now and again.