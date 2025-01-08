English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus movie gets an update from the director

After a decade of silence, director Andrés Muschietti confirms progress on the long-awaited adaptation—but challenges remain.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a decade stuck in development limbo, the Shadow of the Colossus movie has finally shown signs of life. During a recent conversation on the Spanish podcast La Baulera del Coso by Radio TU, director Andrés Muschietti—known for It and The Flash—revealed that the project is still alive and even has a script. However, he admitted that funding remains a significant challenge. Muschietti emphasized the need for a substantial budget to faithfully bring the iconic game to the big screen, suggesting that this hurdle could delay the realization of the colossal dream.

Will this beloved game's cinematic journey reach the towering heights fans hope for, or will it crumble under the weight of its ambitions?

Shadow of the Colossus

Related texts

2
Shadow of the ColossusScore

Shadow of the Colossus
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's a beautiful yet sparse world, and the creatures that live there are truly magnificent in terms of their size and construction."



Loading next content