Shadow of the Colossus movie gets an update from the director

After a decade stuck in development limbo, the Shadow of the Colossus movie has finally shown signs of life. During a recent conversation on the Spanish podcast La Baulera del Coso by Radio TU, director Andrés Muschietti—known for It and The Flash—revealed that the project is still alive and even has a script. However, he admitted that funding remains a significant challenge. Muschietti emphasized the need for a substantial budget to faithfully bring the iconic game to the big screen, suggesting that this hurdle could delay the realization of the colossal dream.

Will this beloved game's cinematic journey reach the towering heights fans hope for, or will it crumble under the weight of its ambitions?