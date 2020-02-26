Shadow of the Colossus is stomping onto PS Plus in March

Shadow of the Colossus is surely one of the most iconic and timeless of all PlayStation games, and we thought the recent remake was excellently done and the experience still feels fresh even after all these years (we've got a review, you should totally read it). That being the case, it's great news that the 2018 remake is the headline act of March's PS Plus offering.

Shadow of the Colossus is getting some support next month in the form of a second game, although Sonic Forces is perhaps a less tempting proposition overall. Still, the kids will probably like it and you'll be able to download it for them starting on Tuesday, March 3.

One thing the kids definitely won't be playing is Predator: Hunting Grounds, which is getting a trial weekend at the end of the month. Starting on March 27, PS Plus subscribers will be able to partake in some jungle warfare in this asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the enduring Predator franchise. The trial starts at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET on the Friday and ends just before the clock strikes midnight on Sunday, March 29.