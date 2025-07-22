Shadow of the Colossus director: "The era of game mechanics is over"

HQ

Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian director Fumito Ueda believes that we are living in an age where we don't need new mechanics in every single game we play nowadays. Instead, Ueda believes we'll see more games improving on what already exists.

Speaking to DenfaminicoGamer, Ueda talked about his reaction to Katamari creator Keita Takahashi's latest game. "I was probably thinking, 'the era of game mechanics is over,'" he said. "I wonder if we are no longer in the era where we need to provide new devices or new game mechanics every single game."

"He's been saying this since Journey," added Takahashi. Ueda followed by saying: "Even if the mechanics are not new, you can focus on the feel and art. Whether you like it or not, it's better to sharpen the existing mechanics."

Ueda is currently working on a game titled Project Robot, which remains shrouded in mystery. It was revealed last year, but besides a short teaser, we really have no tangible information on it. From Ueda's words here, though, perhaps we shouldn't expect it to completely reinvent the wheel.