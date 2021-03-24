Shadow Man: Remastered is releasing April 15 on PC

You're watching Advertisements

It has just been revealed by developer Nightdive Studios that Shadow Man: Remastered will launch on PC (Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store) on April 15.

Shadow Man originally launched on the Dreamcast, PC, PlayStation, and N64 back in 1999, and it was met with some pretty positive reviews. The game is based on the comic book series of the same name and it has been described on GOG as "a nonlinear third-person action/adventure game."

The remastered version features 4K widescreen and HDR support, and it is said to included brand new content that was cut from the original release.

Shadow Man: Remastered is also set to release on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, but no date has been revealed yet for these console versions.

Thanks, Eurogamer.