Shadow Labyrinth offers a very peculiar twist on the Pac-Man formula

It was a good day for Japanese developers and publishers at The Game Awards, and one of the most unexpected projects shown was from Bandai Namco. They announced Shadow Labyrinth.

Behind the name we find a new Pac-Man game, which may not sound very exciting. However, this has a real twist that makes it stand out against everything else we've seen with the yellow puck-like creature before. We don't really want to say more than that so as not to spoil the pleasure of discovering this for yourself, but check out the video below and you'll see what we mean.

Shadow Labyrinth will be released next year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.