Shadow Labyrinth has a free upgrade for Switch 2

One of the most unexpected games shown during The Game Awards late last year was Bandai Namco's title Shadow Labyrinth. Behind the title, we find a Pac-Man game with a major twist that makes it stand out against everything we've seen with the yellow puck-like creature before.

The game is also on its way to Switch 2, for which Nintendo has announced it will release upgraded versions of select Switch 1 titles. But... like Sony, they choose to charge for the improvements, something that has been controversial since Microsoft does it at no extra cost (and also provides nice tools for automatic enhancements of older games).

However, Bandai Namco will not go along with this approach and writes:

"This product can be upgraded to the Nintendo Switch 2 version after purchase at no additional cost. To upgrade, download the upgrade pack available from the Nintendo eShop onto your Nintendo Switch 2."

And we think that's worth highlighting and hope more will follow suit.