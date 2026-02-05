Gamereactor

Shadow drop (almost)! PGA Tour 2K25 for Nintendo Switch 2 now official

Presented during Nintendo's Partner Showcase, last year's acclaimed golf title goes hybrid starting tomorrow.

As Camelot put out the impending Mario Tennis Fever first, 2K Sports probably saw great opportunity to release their latest, well-reviewed golf title on the system before it's Mario's turn for yet another generation (and to feed fans' hunger for the sport).

Said and done, PGA Tour 2K25 was part of Nintendo's Partners Showcase presentation and will be available as soon as tomorrow on the platform. The game is expected to retain all the features, content, and licenses of last year's release.

PGA Tour 2K25

