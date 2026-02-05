Shadow drop (almost)! PGA Tour 2K25 for Nintendo Switch 2 now official

HQ

As Camelot put out the impending Mario Tennis Fever first, 2K Sports probably saw great opportunity to release their latest, well-reviewed golf title on the system before it's Mario's turn for yet another generation (and to feed fans' hunger for the sport).

Said and done, PGA Tour 2K25 was part of Nintendo's Partners Showcase presentation and will be available as soon as tomorrow on the platform. The game is expected to retain all the features, content, and licenses of last year's release.