Shadow Complex Remastered on PS4 is now playable on PlayStation 5

Do you remember Shadow Complex? This great Metroidvania style game was released in 2009, and later it got a Remastered treatment as well. Chair Entertainment's masterpiece is based on Orson Scott Card's novel Empire. The protagonist is voiced by none other than Nolan North, also known as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series.

Now it has been announced on Twitter, that the PlayStation 4 version has been patched, so the game is playable on PlayStation 5 as well.

"Our team has patched Shadow Complex Remastered for PS4 and it's now playable on PlayStation 5!"

This is truly a great day for gaming. Shadow Complex is also available for Xbox Series X (and S) via backward compatibility, and on PC as well.