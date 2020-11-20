English
Follow us
news
Shadow Complex

Shadow Complex Remastered on PS4 is now playable on PlayStation 5

The Metroidvania is also available on PC and Xbox Series via backward compatibility.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Do you remember Shadow Complex? This great Metroidvania style game was released in 2009, and later it got a Remastered treatment as well. Chair Entertainment's masterpiece is based on Orson Scott Card's novel Empire. The protagonist is voiced by none other than Nolan North, also known as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series.

Now it has been announced on Twitter, that the PlayStation 4 version has been patched, so the game is playable on PlayStation 5 as well.

"Our team has patched Shadow Complex Remastered for PS4 and it's now playable on PlayStation 5!"

This is truly a great day for gaming. Shadow Complex is also available for Xbox Series X (and S) via backward compatibility, and on PC as well.

Shadow Complex

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy