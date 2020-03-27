Shadow Arena's worldwide closed beta kicks off in April

Pearl Abyss has opened the sign-up for action game Shadow Arena's beta up worldwide, which is set to be available on April 17 until April 20 of this year. The upcoming phase brings with it normal and AI match modes, an improved matchmaking system and character balancing.

Those who sign up for the premium beta key can look forward to getting some in-game items such as a matchlock and a Red Dragon Offering. Those who have signed up for the beta previously will be receiving a premium beta key by default, featuring these in-game rewards.

Sound good to you? Sign up here.