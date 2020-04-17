Shadow Arena's final beta is now live

Pearl Abyss' Black Desert Online impressed MMO fans across the globe with its vast amount of content and beautiful visuals when it released back in 2016 and since then, much has happened. One of the happenings worth mentioning is the Shadow Arena mode from Black Desert Online becoming its own game.

Those who have been interested in trying Shadow Arena out can now do so, since the final beta just opened up and it will be live until April 19. Those who sign up for a beta key will receive a special in-game item pack and you can sign up right here. Take a look at the beginner's guide below.