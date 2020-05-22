Cookies

Shadow Arena

Shadow Arena is now in early access

Pearl Abyss has launched its battle royale title Shadow Arena via Steam's early access program.

Pearl Abyss, the developer behind the gorgeous and vast MMORPG Black Desert Online, has officially released its "hero-action" battle royale title Shadow Arena as an early access title via Steam.

Shadow Arena has 40 players battle it out until one stands as the lone victor and features a 10-character roster and interesting mechanics such as monster hunting to set it apart from the competition. Take a look at the early access trailer below. Sound good to you? Check the game out (for free, we might add) here.

Shadow Arena

