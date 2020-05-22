Shadow Arena is now in early access

You watching Advertisements

Pearl Abyss, the developer behind the gorgeous and vast MMORPG Black Desert Online, has officially released its "hero-action" battle royale title Shadow Arena as an early access title via Steam.

Shadow Arena has 40 players battle it out until one stands as the lone victor and features a 10-character roster and interesting mechanics such as monster hunting to set it apart from the competition. Take a look at the early access trailer below. Sound good to you? Check the game out (for free, we might add) here.