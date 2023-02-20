Shadow and Bone's second season promises action, magic, and new faces

It isn't too long until the Netflix fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, returns for its second season, as the show is slated to make a comeback next month. Ahead of that second series arriving, Netflix has now released the trailer for this continuation of the show, giving us an idea of the sorts of dangers and obstacles Alina Starkov and her friends will have to overcome in the effort of stopping General Kirigan and his new army of darkness.

Set to return to the streamer on March 16, 2023, Shadow and Bone: Season 2 will feature eight episodes, each around an hour in length. As for those wondering if this will be the conclusion of the series, showrunner Eric Heisserer stated early in 2021 that the plan was always to have three seasons of Shadow and Bone, although Netflix hasn't locked this in yet by greenlighting the third season currently.