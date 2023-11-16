Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone and Agent Elvis have been cancelled by Netflix

The streamer has been pulling the plug on projects once again.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Netflix has truly become synonymous with green lighting shows and then cancelling them after their first outing, and today's news only affirms that belief. Because Deadline reports that following the impact of the Hollywood strikes, the streamer has decided to axe five series, including one of its more high-profile ones.

Specifically, we're told that Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, Glamorous, Farzar, and Captain Fall are all being canned, and that there will be no further seasons of any of these shows at least on Netflix.

The big name of the bunch is of course Shadow and Bone, as this stands out for being one of Netflix's bigger projects as of late, a show that many thought would be soon on its way to receiving its third outing. It's said that performance vs. cost played into the decision to cancel many of these projects, although additional factors played into it too.

It should be said that as of late, Netflix has been on a bit of a renewal spree, as One Piece, Castlevania: Nocturne, The Night Agent, Fubar, and more have all been picked up for a follow-up outing. However, as Shadow and Bone proves, this doesn't necessarily mean that they will be safe beyond that.

Shadow and Bone

Related texts



Loading next content