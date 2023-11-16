Shadow and Bone and Agent Elvis have been cancelled by Netflix

HQ

Netflix has truly become synonymous with green lighting shows and then cancelling them after their first outing, and today's news only affirms that belief. Because Deadline reports that following the impact of the Hollywood strikes, the streamer has decided to axe five series, including one of its more high-profile ones.

Specifically, we're told that Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, Glamorous, Farzar, and Captain Fall are all being canned, and that there will be no further seasons of any of these shows at least on Netflix.

The big name of the bunch is of course Shadow and Bone, as this stands out for being one of Netflix's bigger projects as of late, a show that many thought would be soon on its way to receiving its third outing. It's said that performance vs. cost played into the decision to cancel many of these projects, although additional factors played into it too.

It should be said that as of late, Netflix has been on a bit of a renewal spree, as One Piece, Castlevania: Nocturne, The Night Agent, Fubar, and more have all been picked up for a follow-up outing. However, as Shadow and Bone proves, this doesn't necessarily mean that they will be safe beyond that.